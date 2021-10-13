Zimbabwean cabinet approves measures to curb brain drain in health sector

The Zimbabwean cabinet on Tuesday approved an inter-ministerial committee report aimed at curbing brain drain in the health sector.

This came a few days after the South African government announced that it had stopped employing nurses from Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe is facing a critical shortage of health personnel due to migration.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a committee had been set up to holistically look into the challenges causing brain drain in the health sector.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the inter-ministerial committee identified the causes of the brain in the health sector,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said the committee will look at mechanisms to accelerate the provision of non-monetary incentives such as staff accommodation, transport, vehicle loans, canteens and Internet connectivity.

The committee will also look at measures to improve the remuneration of tutors in nurses training colleges, administration of nurses training colleges, and judicious adjustment of monetary benefits, and address the disparity between the urban and rural health personnel incentives in order to attract personnel to rural areas, Mustvangwa said.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the government continues to pursue bilateral agreements with destination countries for our health professionals within the World Health Organization framework,” Mutsvangwa added.

The move by the government also comes at a time when it has begun to recruit retired nurses to increase the COVID-19 vaccination workforce following reports that some vaccination centers in the country were struggling to meet the demand for inoculations due to staff shortages. Enditem