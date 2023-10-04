Zimbabwean capital records 5 new cholera cases

The Zimbabwean capital of Harare recorded five newly confirmed cases of cholera Tuesday after several weeks without any incidences, according to the local authority.

A notice from Harare City Council indicated that the new cases were predominantly in high-density residential areas.

“Harare City Council would like to inform residents that it has now five confirmed cholera cases. Three of the cases had visited Buhera (Manicaland Province) where there is a cholera outbreak while some may have contracted from local sources. We urge all residents in Greater Harare to take necessary precautions to avoid contracting cholera,” the council said.

It urged residents to treat drinking water regardless of source, wash hands under running water before eating and after using toilets, cook food thoroughly, avoid handshakes and eating at gatherings and from unlicensed vendors, and wash all fruits before eating.

Responding to the notice, residents urged the council to improve the provision of potable water and ensure that the city’s environs were kept clean so as to limit the spread of the waterborne disease.

According to the latest cholera situation report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care dated Monday, Manicaland remains the worst affected province with 593 confirmed cases, followed by Matabeleland South with 133 and Harare with 120.

Apparently, the figure on Harare did not include the five cases that were mentioned by Harare City Council Tuesday.

As of Monday, the country had recorded a total of 4,508 suspected cholera cases, 30 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 97 suspected cholera deaths, and 900 laboratory-confirmed cases.