Zimbabwean doctors question extension of lockdown measures

Zimbabwe’s senior hospital doctors on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind the government’s extension of the national COVID-19 lockdown by a further two weeks given that figures are declining and the situation seems to be under control.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced Tuesday night that the government had extended the national lockdown by another two weeks to enable the government to put more effort into containing the pandemic.

She said although the government had noted the decline in infections and deaths, it still felt that it was necessary to extend the lockdown.

However, the Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association (ZSHDA) has questioned the rationale behind the extension, also noting the decline in figures.

“Sitrep from the Ministry (of Health and Child Care) clearly shows COVID infections well below resurgence threshold.

“Most COVID units countrywide have significantly reduced admissions. Lockdown has achieved its aims. If we are basing decisions on statistics and science, what’s the justification for the extension?” ZSHDA said in a statement.

The sentiments were supported by health practitioner Grant Murewanhema who said children were bearing the brunt of the extended lockdown as schools remained closed.

“School kids continue to suffer the most from these restrictive measures. Imagine the proportion that has no access to tablets and data for connectivity. Two years of no proper classroom teaching. Schools must open.

“Continued closure of schools may precipitate many social ills among these children including substance misuse, other illicit activities, teenage pregnancies, child sexual abuse, etc,” he wrote on Twitter.

He urged the authorities to vaccinate educators and make the learning environment conducive for the prevention of infection urgently so that the schools could reopen.

Zimbabwe appears to have gone over the plateau with regards to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been registering low infection and death figures in recent weeks.

While at the peak, the country was recording about 50 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases on average every day up to the beginning of August, the figures have been on a steady decline with 27 deaths and 319 new cases reported on Aug. 24. Enditem