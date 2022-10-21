Zimbabwean education personnel arrive to work in Rwanda

The first batch of Zimbabwean teachers hired to teach in different Rwandan schools has arrived in the country for a three-year work contract, an official said Thursday.

“The first group of 154 teachers arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday night under an agreement reached last December between the two countries,” Nelson Mbarushimana, the Director General of Rwanda Basic Education Board, told reporters in eastern Rwanda Bugesera district during an induction course for the education personnel.

The language and science teachers will be deployed in different schools including primary, secondary, teachers training colleges and Rwanda’s School of Medicine, Mbarushimana said, adding that their recruitment is part of the government’s efforts to maintain quality education.

Under the agreement, Rwanda targeted 500 teachers in part to fill skills gaps.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed after Rwandan President Paul Kagame had indicated that his country was ready to recruit Zimbabwean teachers.

The recruitment exercise was carried out jointly by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare and Rwanda’s Ministry of Education.

Officials from both countries said they considered recruitment of competent educational personnel to be employed in Rwanda in job positions under four categories.

These included basic general education teachers, technical and vocational education and training school trainers, polytechnic trainers and university lecturers in medicine and health science programs.

Last May, Zimbabwean Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Paul Mavima hailed the agreement as helping to find African solutions to the continent’s challenges. Enditem