Zimbabwean farmers’ hopes of good harvests fade as dry spell hits country

A former mayor of Harare, the Zimbabwean capital, Ben Manyenyeni is a dejected man.

After putting 30 hectares under maize at the beginning of the rainy season, he had expected to pocket about 70,000 U.S. dollars from the projected yield of nine metric tons per hectare, to be sold at 280 U.S. dollars per metric ton.

His dream, however, has degenerated into a nightmare as the rains, once full of promise when they came — albeit late — became sporadic and have not fallen in most parts of the country in the past three weeks. The rainy season in Zimbabwe lasts from the second half of October to April.

Manyenyeni posted a picture of his wilting crop on social media lamenting the amount he had invested in his project and the grim reality of a huge loss.

He had shown a lot of passion in the project as he had earlier on posted pictures during land preparations.

“Passion was huge, everything else, no. This was a very expensive effort,” he said. “I could have sent 150 orphans to school or could have done 10 decent holidays with this lost loot — leasing land, hiring tractors, buying inputs, paying workers. Tough, difficult.”

For him, the rains did not only come late. When they finally did, they were too much and forced many farmers to apply more fertilizers. And then they stopped, leaving the crops at the mercy of the scorching sun and pests such as the fall armyworm which thrive in dry conditions.

Manyenyeni is not the only one to have suffered the same predicament, as thousands of farmers throughout the country are also watching in vain as their crops wilt due to moisture stress.

A subsistence farmer in Marondera West, Mashonaland East Province, who spoke under the condition that he was not identified, that he stood to make a huge loss if the rains did not fall in the next week.

“My maize crop is at the tasseling stage where it is critical for it to have enough rains to grow the cobs. If I don’t get any rain in the next seven or so days then my crop will be a complete write-off,” he said. “It looks like only those who have irrigation facilities on their farms will have good harvests.”

Weather experts had predicted a normal to above normal rainfall season, giving many farmers the hope that they would have good harvests.

Even when the rains, which were supposed to start in November, delayed and only started after mid-December in most parts of the country, there was reassurance that the season would still be good.

Farmers heaved sighs of relief when the heavy rains first subsided and took advantage of the time to weed their fields and apply top dressing fertilizers.

They began to worry as the dry spell persisted and the crops began to fail.

The government and development partners are pushing for more irrigation facilities in both communal and commercial farming areas, but many farmers are yet to benefit as the facilities are not enough.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Trust president Depinah Nkomo told the Herald newspaper this week that farmers in rainfed agriculture should be helped to acquire irrigation equipment in the face of climate change.

“Climate change has affected rainfed agriculture. If smallholder farmers could be capacitated so they can irrigate at least one hectare, we will not be affected by these dry spells,” she said. “Smallholder farmers, especially women, should be assisted with irrigation equipment. We have several water bodies where we can get water for irrigation.” Enditem