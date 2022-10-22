Zimbabwean finance minister urges for robust domestic resource mobilization

Zimbabwe needs to increase domestic resource mobilization and improve expenditure efficiency to grow its economy after multilateral institutions have withdrawn budget support due to arrears, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said Friday.

Speaking at the 2023 pre-budget seminar in the national capital of Harare, Ncube said Zimbabwe’s economy is growing, although at a slower rate when compared to 2021 due to global disturbances and other adverse domestic factors.

Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2022 has been revised downwards from the initial 5.5 percent to 4.6 percent during the mid-term review in July, with a further review likely to be made during the presentation of the 2023 national budget next month, Ncube said.

He said owing to a long-standing external debt of 13.2 billion U.S. dollars, Zimbabwe has been unable to get external budget support and is relying heavily on domestic resources in the form of taxes and non-taxes to finance its budget.

Zimbabwe is receiving grants from development partners of around 700 million U.S. dollars per year, which however, do not come through the budget, he said, noting most of the support goes toward areas including the health sector, humanitarian assistance, infrastructure programs and agriculture.

“The country is no longer accessing affordable long-term loans for capital expenditure,” Ncube said. “To widen the resource envelope efforts are on growing the economy and improving tax administration. In addition, the government is working to improve expenditure efficiency to increase return on each dollar.”

He said Zimbabwe’s growth is projected at 5 percent next year, although uncertainty in the global economy, including the current geopolitical tensions, rising global inflation and softening international commodity prices pose threats to the attainment of the growth target.

“Similarly, climate change in the form of natural hazards such as droughts, floods, cyclones as well as uneven distribution of rainfall presents a challenge for the economy to grow,” he said.

He said consistent with the growth projection of 5 percent, revenue collections are projected at 3.1 trillion ZWL (about 8.57 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, of which 2.9 trillion ZWL would be tax revenue while the remainder will be non-tax revenue.

Expenditures are projected at 3.4 trillion ZWL, of which 44.7 percent, or 1.5 trillion ZWL will go toward payment of employees while capital expenditure would be allocated 23.7 percent of the total expenditure, among other expenditures.

He said the fiscal deficit will be maintained at below 3 percent of GDP, with strict control on consumptive expenditures in order to provide more resources toward development expenditures such as infrastructure and social services.

The 2022 budget deficit is projected at 1.5 percent of GDP.

According to Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), Zimbabwe’s economy grew by 8.5 percent in 2021 while Ncube projected the economy to grow by 5.4 and 5.2 percent in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Enditem