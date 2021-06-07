The Zimbabwean government on Friday allayed fears of COVID-19 vaccine shortages, following reports that most vaccination centers were now only administering second doses.

Chief Coordinator of the Government’s COVID-19 Task Force Agnes Mahomva said the government is carrying out a redistribution exercise of vaccines from areas with lower demand to those where the uptake has been high to avert any shortages, according to local media reports.

“There really is no shortage, but it’s just an upsurge of numbers to hospitals of people coming for their vaccinations which is commendable,” Mahomva was quoted as saying by the State broadcaster ZBC.

She said the country had procured and received donated vaccines mainly from China, adding that an additional batch of vaccines is expected in the country this month.

The country has recorded a total of 39,092 COVID-19 cases, with 36,680 recoveries and 1,605 deaths. Enditem