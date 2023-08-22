Zimbabwean government declares polling day public holiday

The Zimbabwean government on Monday announced the polling day for the general elections, which is on Wednesday, as a public holiday.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said, “It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has declared that the 23rd of August, 2023, shall be a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonized elections.”

Zimbabwe heads to the polls on Wednesday to choose a president, members of parliament, and representatives of local governments.