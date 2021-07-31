Zimbabwean government eases police roadblocks following public outcry

The Zimbabwean government has reviewed the times the police mount roadblocks following an outcry from members of the public who have either been arriving late at work or failing to beat the start of the curfew at 6:30 pm.

The police have been mounting roadblocks in line with COVID-19 lockdown measures and were at times only releasing traffic at the start of working hours, thereby inconveniencing the motoring public.

The situation had remained the same after the 3:30 pm close of business when motorists and other members of the public have been finding it difficult to get home before the start of the curfew after encountering traffic jams on the roads.

Home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said in a brief statement issued on Twitter Tuesday that the government had reviewed the current lockdown measures to allow a smooth flow of traffic during peak hours.

“To facilitate movement to and from work people will be allowed to travel between 6 am and 10 am and between 3:30 pm and 6 pm after which the curfew will kick in. In between 10 am and 3:30 pm police will continue to enforce lockdown regulations,” he said.

Zimbabwe is currently under a tight Level 4 lockdown with various measures being enforced, including a ban on intercity travel and restriction on public gatherings. Enditem