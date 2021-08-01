Zimbabwean government imposes new schedule of fines for offenders

By
xinhuanet.com
-
0
134
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a press conference in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, March 17, 2020. In an update to the nation on Tuesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared COVID-19 a national disaster, saying that the country had escalated its national response to the virus after neighboring countries in the region had reported cases. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)

The Zimbabwean government imposed a new schedule of fines on Saturday for statutory offenses with offenders for the least offenses now required to pay 500 Zimbabwe dollars (about 6 U.S. dollars) for their transgressions.

The new fines are contained in Statutory Instrument 209 of 2021 under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Standard Scale of Fines) dated July 30.

Zimbabwe has 14 levels over which fines are paid, with Level 1 being the least and Level 14 being the highest at 500,000 Zimbabwe dollars.

Prior to the increases, Level 1 fines were pegged at 200 Zimbabwe dollars while the Level 14 fine was 120,000 dollars. Enditem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here