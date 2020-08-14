The Zimbabwean government on Thursday refuted opposition claims that there is a crisis in the country that warrants external intervention.

“It is important that we refute claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe. It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the SADC (Southern African Development Coordination Conference),” said Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“Neither is there one such issue before the SADC Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the African Union.”

Opposition allegations came after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this week sent three envoys to meet Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, after which the opposition complained that it had been snubbed by the delegation. Mutsvangwa said the meetings were a “peer to peer level of brotherly heads of state of two sister nations that enjoy excellent diplomatic bilateral relations.”

Negative remarks by the opposition should not be taken as the basis of a crisis in Zimbabwe, the minister added. Mutsvangwa also refuted claims that there is a reversal of the land reform program after the government last month signed a 3.5 billion U.S. dollars agreement with former white commercial farmers for them to be compensated for improvements they made on the land.

“This mischief is a purveyor by the loony and extreme right wing circles,” she said. “There will be no reversal of the historic Zimbabwe land reform.”