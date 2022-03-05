Zimbabwean government says satisfied with preparations for census

The Zimbabwean government has expressed satisfaction with preparations for the April 21-30 census.

“The preparations are on track for the successful holding of the 2022 population and housing census,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told the media after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

She said major pre-census activities have been concluded, including census mapping and pilot census.

“The census mapping was completed on Jan. 19, 2022, with a total of 40,257 enumeration areas having been demarcated, while the pilot census, on the other hand, was undertaken from Nov. 18 to 27, 2021,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said the recruitment and training of census personnel are underway and expected to be completed by April 17.

The actual enumeration will be conducted from April 21 and end on April 30, Mutsvangwa said.

Zimbabwe has managed to meet the timelines for the population census, despite disruptions owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The country conducts a population census every 10 years and the 2022 survey will be the fifth since the country’s independence in 1980.

The census results are expected in August to pave way for the delimitation of constituencies in preparation for next year’s general elections.

For the first time in the history of the country, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency will go paperless during census enumeration, deploying computer-assisted personal interviewing technique in data collection. Enditem