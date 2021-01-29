The Zimbabwean government is considering whether to extend the 30-day Level 4 lockdown it imposed early this month to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed 1,160 lives in the country, a top official has said.

Vice chairperson of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 Amon Murwira told the Herald newspaper that his team would look into the matter before the expiry of the current regulations, which limit business operations to those in essential services, while the movement of people is curtailed and a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in place. The Taskforce usually holds its meetings on Mondays, the paper reported Friday. Some health experts are calling for the continuation of the lockdown to cut transmissions.

As of Jan. 28, Zimbabwe had recorded 32,646 confirmed cases, 24,419 recoveries, and 1,160 deaths related to the pandemic. “The efforts of Zimbabweans should be thanked because the lockdown is holding. The cases are going down but we have to hold on, and we want to thank all our health workers and security personnel for an excellent job. “We believe we will win this war. We will have a meeting (on the lockdown) and we will consider,” said Murwira, who is also the higher education minister.