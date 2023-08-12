Zimbabwean minister stresses market disciple to maintain currency stability

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Friday underscored the need for continued market discipline to maintain domestic currency stability.

In the 2023 mid-term budget and economic review statement, the minister said implementation of the 2023 national budget remains on course, despite the exchange rate and inflation fluctuations experienced during the first half of this year.

He said focus during the second half of this year will be on consolidating stability achieved so far by maintaining tight fiscal and monetary polices, while implementing measures to restore aggregate demand.

“Going forward, macro-economic stability is expected on account recent bold interventions to close all sources of excess liquidity, favorable global economic environment, as well as the enforcement of value for money principle by the government,” Ncube said

He urged stakeholders to work together with the government to achieve growth targets by embracing the local currency as the legal tender, ending speculative pricing tendencies and observing exchange control regulations.

“This, combined with other structural reforms underway, creats the necessary conditions for currency stability,” he said.

The minister said that growth in 2023 is now set at 5.3 percent, although the improved electricity supply situation is expected to “spur economic growth above the projected 5.3 percent.”

Chinese firm Sinohydro recently completed the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station, the country’s largest coal-fired power plant, adding 600 megawatts to the national grid to help boost power supplies in the country.