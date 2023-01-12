Zimbabwean native dies in Botswana prison brawl

A Zimbabwean native died Sunday in a Botswana prison in the resort town of Maun, Botswana Prison Services (BPS) authorities reported Tuesday.

“The incident resulted in one inmate (being) seriously injured and was immediately rushed to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to the injuries,” said Senior Superintendent Oagile Kojane, the BPS spokesperson.

The suspected murderer is a 37-year-old Botswanan national.

Details on the circumstances leading to the incident have not yet been established as investigations are still ongoing, the BPS spokesperson said.

Botswana records a high number of neighboring Zimbabwean natives that migrate to the country both illegally and legally to seek greener pastures. Enditem