Zimbabwean police investigate firing of tear smoke onto moving bus

The alleged firing of tear smoke onto a speeding bus by police officers in Masvingo, about 300 km south of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, has caused public outrage, with the police general headquarters saying they will investigate the issue.

According to the government-controlled Herald newspaper, the Beitbridge-bound bus was allegedly involved in a chase with the police on Tuesday and was teargassed near a residential area in the city.

The paper showed a video of passengers escaping from the bus through the windows and some people attending to affected children.

It added that eye-witnesses said a child was injured and rushed to hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said on its Twitter Wednesday that it would investigate the matter and discipline the involved officers.

“The ZRP is investigating the alleged tear smoke incident on a Mlaudzi bus where people are seen scurrying to safety and assistance in a video which has gone viral on social media.

“The ZRP does not condone such acts by police officers and will certainly ensure action is taken without fear or favor. The public is urged to assist in identifying these officers and also the exact place where the incident took place,” the police said.

This is not the first incident that the police have allegedly fired tear smoke onto a bus, with other such cases having happened in Harare and Bulawayo during the past year.

Many people have taken to social media to denounce the police action and urge the force to deal with the involved officers.

Residents staying near shopping centers have also complained about the police firing tear smoke to disperse public drinkers, with the smoke drifting into their homes.