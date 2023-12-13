Zimbabwean Police Launches War Against Drugs and Drug Lords

Zimbabwean police on Tuesday published a list of 39 alleged drug barons and suppliers, among them an 18-year-old, as they step up efforts to arrest drug and substance abuse in the country.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police, through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, would not hesitate to name and shame drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.

“As the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse has stepped up the fight against drug lords and suppliers, police names and shames the listed drug barons and suppliers. Some were convicted at the court while others are on remand,” he said.

Nyathi urged members of the public to help the police by reporting culprits to them.

Early this year, the police launched an operation against drugs and substance abuse, which resulted in the arrest of thousands of suspects.

Drugs being sold on the streets include crystal methamphetamine, cough syrups and marijuana.