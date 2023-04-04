Zimbabwean police say well prepared for forthcoming national elections

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday said that it is stepping up preparations to maintain law, order and peace during the general elections due in the next few months.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the state news agency that officers are undergoing training in law and order, while an investigation committee to deal with election-related crimes has also been set up.

“We are currently conducting public order training for our officers throughout the country and so far we have trained about 75 percent of our police officers as we prepare for the elections,” he said, hoping that the training exercise will be concluded by the end of April.

“The commissioner-general of police, Godwin Matanga, has set up special investigation teams throughout the country to act on reports of criminal acts related to elections,” Nyathi said, adding that the police chief has also set up an election committee tasked with coordinating the deployment of police officers to ensure all polling stations will be protected during voting.

“So far the environment in the country is very peaceful. ZRP is ready for the forthcoming harmonized elections. We appeal to the public to report acts of violence. We will arrest anyone who engages in any form of violence irrespective of one’s political stature,” he warned. Enditem