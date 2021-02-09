Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Frederick Shava as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, following the death of Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to COVID-19 related complications last month.

Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary to the president and cabinet, announced the appointment in a statement on Monday. Before the new appointment, Shava was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Nations. Shava previously served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to China, from 2007 to 2014.

Mnangagwa made key appointments following the deaths of three cabinet ministers who died from COVID-19 last month.Felix Tapiwa Mhona was appointed the new Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, while Nokuthula Mutsekenyi becomes the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province.