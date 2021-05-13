Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday extended Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office by another five years.

State media reported that Malaba’s medical report had shown that he is still mentally and physically fit to hold office.A constitutional amendment enacted into law by Mnangagwa last Friday extends the retirement age for judges to 75 years as long as they are medically fit.

