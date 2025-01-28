Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Eastern DRC

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday condemned armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for recent attacks on peacekeeping missions.

In a statement, Mnangagwa, also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), condemned the attacks on UN and SADC peacekeepers, resulting in several deaths and injuries, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In November 2024, the SADC extended the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in the DRC by one year amid continued hostilities in the country’s eastern region.

Mnangagwa said the SADC will take action to deal with the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC, adding that “those responsible for the situation will be held accountable.” Over 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of 2025 in eastern DRC, where fighting between the Congolese army and armed groups has intensified.