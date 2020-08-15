Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a press conference in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, March 17, 2020. In an update to the nation on Tuesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared COVID-19 a national disaster, saying that the country had escalated its national response to the virus after neighboring countries in the region had reported cases. (Xinhua/Shaun Jusa)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday fired a minister for alleged misconduct.

A statement from the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said that Fortune Chasi had been fired as Minister of Energy and Power Development and replaced by Soda Zhemu, Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North. Chasi was fired according to law as his conduct of government business had become incompatible with the president’s expectations, Sibanda said.

Chasi becomes the third fired minister since the new government took office in 2018, after ex-tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira in August 2019 and ex-health minister Obadiah Moyo in July this year.

