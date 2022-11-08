Zimbabwean president mourns victims of Tanzanian plane crash

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday sent his condolences to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the people of Tanzania following the plane crash that killed 19 people on Sunday.

“My sincere condolences to the people of Tanzania and to President @SuluhuSamia for the tragic loss of life following yesterday’s plane accident. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the victims. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

The small passenger plane operated by Tanzanian airline Precision Air had 39 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday while trying to land at a nearby airport in the city of Bukoba.

It was flying from Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam when it encountered a storm and crashed into the lake, a short distance from the Bukoba airport. Enditem