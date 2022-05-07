Zimbabwean president rallies party youths ahead of next year’s general elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday urged ruling ZANU-PF party youths to mobilize the youth in the country to rally behind the party and vote for it in the 2023 elections.

Addressing the two-day 7th National Youth League Conference in Harare, Mnangagwa said the youth must harness the youth demographic dividend riding on modern technology, to mobilize the youth in support of ZANU-PF.

“The grassroots structures of our Party must be at the center of our resounding victory in the forthcoming 2023 Harmonized General Elections,” Mnangagwa said.

He said the youth league conference comes at a time when ZANU-PF is scaling up the implementation of the resolutions of its 19th National People’s Conference held last year, and grassroots mobilization programs ahead of the 2023 harmonized general elections.

“Further, as the youth leaders, you have an opportunity to engage and develop concrete strategies for growing the party’s support base, within the context of the emerging and ever-changing socio-economic and political realities,” he said.

The youth, he said, have the duty to forge ahead and play a critical role in the country’s reform, modernization and industrialization agenda.

The youth must also be masters of their destiny, taking advantage of the numerous opportunities arising from the modernization and industrialization of the country, he said.

“After all, the Party Constitution obligates the Youth League to mobilize young people for full participation in the political, economic, social and cultural affairs of our country. It is, therefore, incumbent on you young people to strengthen your resolve and work for the realization of our collective national aspirations and Vision 2030,” the president said.

He further challenged the youth to learn from the party’s rich liberation history, revolutionary traditions and valuable experience accumulated and passed down, since the genesis of the national revolution and the founding of ZANU-PF.

He added that unlike the young people of yesteryear who had to use the barrel of the gun, today’s party youths must defend this rich heritage through their vote.

Running under the theme; “Vision 2030: Revitalize, Empower, Involve the Youth”, the conference was attended by representatives from sister revolutionary parties in SADC and other youth organizations in the region and beyond.

Mnangagwa challenged the incoming National Youth League Executive to work hard for the party to win elections next year.

Mnangagwa took the opportunity to urge the Youth League and its affiliate organizations to initiate and take a lead in the implementation of programs against drug and substance abuse.

Zimbabwe will hold harmonized elections next year to elect the national president, legislators, and local government councilors. Enditem