Zimbabwean president reappoints two deputies

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as vice presidents of Zimbabwe.

The two were sworn into office by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at State House in the presence of Mnangagwa and other senior government officials.

Mohadi has returned to the position of vice president after he resigned due to a sex scandal two years ago. He, however, remained serving as vice president and second secretary of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Their swearing-in follows Mnangagwa’s inauguration Monday after he won last month’s election by garnering 52.6 percent of the vote, beating his main challenger and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who got 44 percent.

Mnangagwa first appointed the two vice presidents in 2017 after he took over from former president Robert Mugabe who resigned after a military intervention.

Mnangagwa is still to announce his new cabinet.