Zimbabwean president receives preliminary delimitation report ahead of 2023 polls

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday received the Preliminary Delimitation Report, which will form the basis of constituency boundaries for the 2023 elections.

The report was handed over to him by Priscilla Chigumba, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), at State House, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said in a statement.

The report, which shows the new boundaries, will be considered by the parliament before it is sent back to the president who will then send it back to the ZEC. The ZEC must consider the submissions presented by both the president and the parliament, but its decision on the raised issues is final.

Delimitation will result in the demarcation of the country into 210 parliamentary constituencies for the purpose of electing members of parliament and will also divide local authority areas into wards according to the number of councilors to be elected into the local authorities.

Zimbabwe will hold general elections between July and August next year. Enditem