Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday reiterated that there is no crisis in the country which calls for foreign mediation.

The Zimbabwe government has maintained that there is no crisis in the country except some challenges which need to be addressed.

Part of the international community has said that there is a political and economic crisis in the country, supporting the views of opposition party MDC Alliance, which has been calling for foreign mediation, particularly from neighboring South Africa.

However, addressing the 113th meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF Central Committee, Mnangagwa said the alleged crisis only existed in the minds of the country’s detractors who were pushing a regime change agenda through social media.

“The crisis exists in their minds; it exits in their parties; the crisis exists in their bedrooms but not in Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

“We have challenges like any other country in the region has challenges and we are resolved to face these challenges head on. We will not seek outside mediation to deal with challenges which they (the opposition) themselves have.”

Mnangagwa added that there was no misunderstanding between ZANU-PF and South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, which recently sent its representatives to get an update on the situation in Zimbabwe.

He said he was in constant interaction with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other regional leaders on the situation in Zimbabwe and the region.

ZANU-PF, he said, remained focused on accelerating the country’s development despite an unrestrained social media onslaught against both the party and government.