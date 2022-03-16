Zimbabwean president says ready to deepen trade ties with UAE

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Monday that Zimbabwe stands ready to deepen bilateral and trade ties with the United Arab Emirates, following the two countries’ recent establishment of full diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe National Day at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, Mnangagwa said bilateral relations between the two nations were steadily growing.

“The increase in bilateral trade volumes between our two countries is a show of the growing confidence your country has in Zimbabwe’s economy and socio-economic development thrust. Be assured that my administration stands ready to deepen and cement our trade ties, taking advantage of the diplomatic missions recently established in our two capitals,” Mnangagwa said.

He said the Expo 2020 Dubai had provided the Zimbabwean government with a platform to showcase investment opportunities, forge and foster strategic partnerships, as well as bilateral and multilateral dialogue while sharing new innovations and trends towards attracting foreign direct investment in key sectors of the economy.

“Today, we therefore mark Zimbabwe’s National Day at this Expo today (Monday) by showcasing our diverse investment ecosystem, rich culture and heritage, expressed through music, dance, paintings, sculptures and language, among other aspects,” he said.

Mnangagwa invited investors from the UAE to tap into Zimbabwe’s vast natural endowments offering numerous investment opportunities across all sectors of the economy, including in agriculture, mining, energy, tourism and infrastructure development.

“Of note is Zimbabwe’s diversified mineral resource base. Our favorable climate and diversified agriculture present vast opportunities for investment along with the agro-value chain industries and trade, especially in the horticulture produce,” he said.

Zimbabwe is among the 192 countries that are participating at the Expo 2020 Dubai that started in October last year and will end on March 31, 2022.

The Expo is running under the theme: “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” while the Zimbabwe Pavilion is exhibiting under the theme: “Connecting Zimbabwe, the Land of Great Opportunities”. Enditem