Emmerson Mnangagwa
Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a new law, the Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Act, which seeks to promote the development and implementation of a higher and tertiary education policy.

The policy will enable learners to be producers of goods and services and revolutionize tertiary education to make it more responsive to the country’s development needs, the Herald newspaper reported Monday.

Among other issues, the new law will also promote gender balance and equitable regional representation in institutions of higher learning in line with constitutional requirements, according to the report.

People employed in tertiary institutions will be transferred from the Public Service Commission to the yet-to-be-established Tertiary Education Service.

The minister responsible for higher and tertiary education is now empowered to establish academies of sciences and in consultation with the minister responsible for finance, make a grant or loan to tertiary institutions, universities and any person or institution in support of innovation and industrialization, it was reported.

All universities, research institutions, teacher’s colleges, technical or vocational institutions are now obligated to establish, on their own or in partnership with others, a fund to be known as an Innovation and Industrialization Fund, according to the report.

The fund will among other things support the development of start-up commercial enterprises and promote synergies or partnerships in engineering, technology and innovation between the institutions on the one hand and industry and the community on the other. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePan-African financier signs US$1.5 billion deal to build houses in South Sudan
Next articleUN condemns attack against aid workers in South Sudan
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here