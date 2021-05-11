Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a new law, the Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Act, which seeks to promote the development and implementation of a higher and tertiary education policy.

The policy will enable learners to be producers of goods and services and revolutionize tertiary education to make it more responsive to the country’s development needs, the Herald newspaper reported Monday.

Among other issues, the new law will also promote gender balance and equitable regional representation in institutions of higher learning in line with constitutional requirements, according to the report.

People employed in tertiary institutions will be transferred from the Public Service Commission to the yet-to-be-established Tertiary Education Service.

The minister responsible for higher and tertiary education is now empowered to establish academies of sciences and in consultation with the minister responsible for finance, make a grant or loan to tertiary institutions, universities and any person or institution in support of innovation and industrialization, it was reported.

All universities, research institutions, teacher’s colleges, technical or vocational institutions are now obligated to establish, on their own or in partnership with others, a fund to be known as an Innovation and Industrialization Fund, according to the report.

The fund will among other things support the development of start-up commercial enterprises and promote synergies or partnerships in engineering, technology and innovation between the institutions on the one hand and industry and the community on the other. Enditem