Zimbabwean president takes five-week break

By
Xinhua
-
0
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa And First Lady Auxilia At His Inauguration After Winning The July National Election
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa And First Lady Auxilia At His Inauguration After Winning The July National Election

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has started his annual break after a busy year that saw his government implementing various development programs, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the state broadcaster, reported Saturday.

Mnangagwa’s annual leave started on Dec. 23 and will run until the end of January 2023, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba said.

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will be the Acting President during the period, Charamba said.

“Just to inform the nation that His Excellency, President Mnangagwa started his annual leave yesterday the 23rd of December which will run until the end of January,” Charamba said. “He has no intention of leaving the country, he will spend his entire leave in the country, most probably between the capital and his farm.” Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here