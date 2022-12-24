Zimbabwean president takes five-week break

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has started his annual break after a busy year that saw his government implementing various development programs, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the state broadcaster, reported Saturday.

Mnangagwa’s annual leave started on Dec. 23 and will run until the end of January 2023, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba said.

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will be the Acting President during the period, Charamba said.

“Just to inform the nation that His Excellency, President Mnangagwa started his annual leave yesterday the 23rd of December which will run until the end of January,” Charamba said. “He has no intention of leaving the country, he will spend his entire leave in the country, most probably between the capital and his farm.” Enditem