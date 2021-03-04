Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday thanked Kembo Mohadi for his service as the Vice President of Zimbabwe.

Mohadi resigned on Monday following an alleged sex scandal, after serving in that post for three years. He was previously the Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office from 2015 to 2017 and Minister of Home Affairs from 2002 to 2015. In his first public comment since Mohadi’s resignation, Mnangagwa said the resignation was “unexpected but accepted.”

“We convene today following the resignation of Col (Retired) K.C.D Mohadi from the post of Vice President of Zimbabwe. His resignation from the governance architecture of the Second Republic was unexpected but accepted,” Mnangagwa said. He was addressing the 349th session of the ZANU-PF Politburo meeting in the capital Harare.

Mohadi will, however, maintain his post as Second Vice President in the ruling ZANU-PF party. Mnangagwa called for unity in the party, thanking Mohadi for the three years he served in government advancing its objectives.