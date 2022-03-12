Zimbabwean president warns hostile governments against interfering in country’s electoral processes

Zimbabwe will not tolerate attempts by hostile governments to interfere in the country’s electoral processes, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Friday in a virtual address to diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will hold by-elections on March 26 to fill vacancies in more than 100 seats in the National Assembly and local authorities, most of which fell vacant following recalls by the opposition MDC-T party.

The country will also hold general elections next year.

The by-elections could not be held earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mnangagwa said there were some external forces already seeking to influence the national discourse and destabilize the prevailing peace and stability ahead of this month’s by-elections and next year’s general elections.

“Sadly, this is not new to us and is part of the decades-old regime change agenda. Those of you who may be inclined to perpetuate this blatant interference in the internal affairs of our country are urged to introspect and stop this unbecoming practice,” he said.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe cherishes peaceful and non-violent campaigns and elections, and extended an invitation to all accredited diplomats and other observers to observe the upcoming by-elections.

He said the forthcoming by-elections and the 2023 general elections were a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and the rule of law.

He also challenged the diplomats to focus on those matters “which unite us, as opposed to our areas of differences”, indicating that Zimbabwe has much more to offer towards building a more peaceful and prosperous world for all.

“The opportunities are immense across the whole socioeconomic spectrum. Tap into these, by projecting the correct picture to your capitals, and encouraging your private sectors to invest in Zimbabwe,” he said. Enditem