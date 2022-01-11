Zimbabwean security minister ousted for misconduct

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday fired his security minister Owen Ncube for “conduct inappropriate for a minister of government.”

A brief statement from the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development but did not give details of the minister’s alleged transgressions.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Ministers of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government,” Sibanda said.

The statement was carried on the Twitter handle of Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba.

Ncube becomes the fifth minister to be fired outside a reshuffle by Mnangagwa since he became president in 2017. Enditem