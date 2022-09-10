Zimbabwean students capture understanding of China through art

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Friday handed over awards and scholarships to winners of the “China in my eyes” competition that featured participants’ drawings and paintings that captured their understanding of China.

A total of 350 school children from five primary schools and two high schools in the capital Harare took part in the competition that saw the top 100 entrants being selected and awarded scholarships and stationery.

From paintings of the Great Wall of China, historical sites, modern and ancient buildings to drawings of popular Chinese movie stars, the children displayed their knowledge of China in creative ways.

The competition was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe in partnership with the China-Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Center as a way to celebrate International Children’s day.

Kim Nyamakawo, winner of the first prize, said the contest encouraged her to learn more about China and Chinese culture.

“I am quite interested in Asian culture, so it was not quite hard to come up with the basic idea of what China is like because I already had a few ideas from movies and from the news.

“I had to do research, from the internet, Pinterest and from social media platforms. I then combined those ideas – from sports, economics, and food – and came up with a basic idea of what China was like,” she told Xinhua.

Lilian Chidanyika, winner of the second prize, made a painting of what life looks like in China.

“This painting is showing the basic life of China. The busy streets of China, people are walking, there is beautiful scenery, and buildings of Chinese culture as well. That is what I was trying to say through the painting. How beautiful China is and how I see it through my eyes,” she said.

In addition, Chidanyika said she is keen to continue learning more about Chinese culture.

Nicole Kabaya, the third prize winner, used his art to illustrate the complexity of China’s development where tradition harmoniously coexists with modernity side by side.

“I did traditional buildings as well as modern buildings. I also had to show the natural resources in China, the trees, the vegetation, the water, the seas, and I put that all in a painting,” she said. Enditem