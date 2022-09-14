Zimbabweans brace for 2023 elections

Information and communication technology technician Abednego Kamhoti says he is looking forward to 2023 harmonized elections in Zimbabwe, hoping that his vote will help improve things in his community.

Kamhoti, who stays in Domboshawa, a peri-urban settlement just outside Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, to the north, told Xinhua in an interview that there would be a lot that he would be voting for, but the most important was a better life for people in his community.

“When I cast my vote, I expect certain things to change in my community. I want to see the road network improved, I want to see more jobs being created at the local level and I want to see people getting income which is enough to take them to the next payday,” he said.

The 44-year-old father of four said he wanted his children to get good quality education and have access to more health facilities. “I’m trying my best for my family. I try to look after them the best I can, but it’s difficult.”

It is likely to be a bruising battle to win the presidency and parliamentary seats and thus form the next government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU PF party will try to fend off a challenge from opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) when Zimbabweans vote in presidential, parliamentary, and local authority elections.

Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential elections.

Currently, there are three political parties represented in Parliament, with ZANU PF enjoying a two-thirds majority, followed by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, and then CCC.

While CCC has been targeting mainly youth and rural folks on the promise of a better future, ZANU PF has been casting its net wider, covering the same youth, and veterans, among others.

The next elections will most likely see a huge reduction in the number of presidential candidates following the imposition of hefty nomination fees by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The electoral body in August fixed nomination fees for presidential candidates at 20,000 U.S. dollars, up from the 1,000 U.S. dollars in the 2018 elections.

Those aspiring to be Members of Parliament in the National Assembly will part with 1,000 U.S. dollars, up from 50 U.S. dollars in the last elections, and those seeking to be senators and councilors will pay 100 U.S. dollars.

A total of 23 candidates contested the presidential race in 2018, with 21 of them failing to garner even 1 percent of the total votes cast. Enditem