Zimbabweans have been enduring intermittent power cuts over the past week, with power utility ZESA Holdings attributing the situation to technical faults at its two main generating units at Kariba and Hwange power stations.

Acting group stakeholder relations manager Prisca Utete said in a statement Tuesday that the situation had been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to constraints in the region.

“Hwange (Thermal Power Station) Unit 5 has been out and works are at an advanced stage to recover it, while Unit 2 developed tube leaks and repairs are almost complete with expectations of bringing it back as soon as possible, hence minimizing the demand/supply mismatch,” she said.

“Unit 8 is out of service due to a technical fault at Kariba (hydro) power station, which is currently operating with seven units. Efforts are underway to restore this unit,” she said, adding that power supply should be stable starting this week.