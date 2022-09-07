Zimbabweans in South Africa breathe sigh of relief after special permits extension

The Home Affairs Department’s decision to extend the deadline for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) to June 2023 has been hailed and described as a great relief by Zimbabweans whose permits are about to expire.

“This is a huge relief to thousands of Zimbabweans who were not sure if they were going to be deported back to Zimbabwe,” Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, leader of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, said on Monday.

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which applies to almost 18,0000 people, now expired, was extended last year to Dec. 31, 2022, after the South African government decided not to renew it.

With the permit further extended to June 30 next year, those affected can breath a sigh of relief.

The South African government began granting special permits to Zimbabweans in 2009 due to the deteriorating political and economic situation there at the time, but now says they should apply for other visas, like immigrants from other countries.

Most of those affected are low-skilled workers who are not eligible to apply for critical-skills visas or general workers’ visas.

“This extension will give us time to engage the Home Affairs and to seek clarity about what should those low-skilled workers should do,” Mabhena said.

According to Mabhena, the affected people have also been receiving messages from their banks indicating that their accounts will be frozen and closed, and that their employers plan to terminate their employment.

The Home Affairs Department announced the ZEP extension last Friday. Enditem