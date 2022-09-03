Zimbabwe’s central bank happy about impact of gold coins on economy

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the country’s central bank, has said it is happy with the uptake of gold coins that it introduced in July.

The RBZ introduced gold coins on July 25 this year to offer an alternative stable investment product for value preservation.

RBZ governor John Mangudya said in a statement issued Tuesday that 10,000 gold coins had been minted out, of which 6,799 coins have been sold within a month. And 75 percent of the coins had been purchased by corporates and 25 percent by individuals.

Ninety-five percent of the coins were purchased in local currency and the remaining coins were in foreign currency.

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted with satisfaction that a combination of the tight monetary policy stance, favorable uptake of gold coins, effective monitoring and enforcement of market discipline by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the review and enhancement by (the) government of its procurement processes and practices to ensure value for money had resulted in the stability of the exchange rate and a decline in inflationary pressures,” Mangudya said.

He said the MPC at its meeting held last Friday noted the decline in monthly inflation from 25.6 percent in July 2022 to 12.4 percent in August 2022.

The decline in inflation in August was for the third consecutive month and followed a raft of measures that have been implemented by monetary authorities.

Mangudya said month-on-month inflation was expected to progressively decline while annual inflation was expected to continue rising to reach an annual peak in September 2022 due to the lower base effect in 2021.

Year-on-year inflation has steadily risen from 60.7 percent in January 2022 to 285 percent in August 2022.

Zimbabwe has experienced inflationary pressures over the past seven months driven partly by external factors as well as exchange rate volatility.

Mangudya said on the back of the tight monetary policy stance being pursued by the central bank, the official and parallel market foreign exchange rates were expected to converge in the outlook period, thereby fostering price stability and anchoring inflation and exchange rate expectations.

The gap between the official and parallel market exchange rate has been narrowing since the introduction of the coins, with the official rate standing at 547 Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL) per 1 U.S. dollar while on the black market 1 U.S. dollar is equivalent to between 700-800 ZWL.

Mangudya said to sustain exchange rate and inflation stability, the MPC resolved to maintain the bank policy rate at 200 percent annum and maintain the medium-term accommodation interest rate at 100 percent per annum. Enditem