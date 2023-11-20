Zimbabwe’s cholera outbreak trikes calls for hygienic practices

A Cholera outbreak in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, has ignited calls for increased hygienic practices to prevent its spread as the city battles a shortage of clean water.

The epicenter of the outbreak is the high-density suburb of Kuwadzana, which registered nearly half of the reported cases, according to Michael Vere, Harare City Council’s head of epidemiology and disease control.

Patrick Mutisi, a Kuwadzana resident, said the situation on the ground was alarming. “This very week, several people we interacted with were infected with cholera.

We are deeply pained, we are deeply saddened, this is an easily preventable disease,” Mutisi told Xinhua on Sunday.