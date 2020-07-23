The number of COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe is now 2,034 after 214 people tested positive Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 124 are citizens who returned from South Africa and Zambia while 90 are local cases.

Fifteen of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases while investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other 75 cases.

In an update Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 22 people have recovered from the virus, raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 510 while active cases are 1,498. Deaths remain at 26.

The country has done a cumulative total of 107,788 COVID-19 tests since the first case was reported in March. Enditem

