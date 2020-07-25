Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 28 after two more people succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

In an update on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said one death occurred in Harare and the other in Bulawayo.

The country’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 2,124 after 90 people tested positive.

Of those 2,124 cases, 1,129 are local infections while 995 are imported ones.

The 90 new cases include seven citizens who returned from South Africa. The others are local transmission cases, nine of which are contacts of known confirmed cases.

Recoveries stand at 510.

Zimbabwe has so far conducted a total of 110,560 COVID-19 tests. Enditem

Advertisements