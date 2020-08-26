HARARE, March 19, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the launching ceremony for the country's preparedness and response plan against COVID-19, in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 19, 2020. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday thanked China and other countries for the support they have rendered to Zimbabwe as it steps up its preparedness to combat coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)
Zimbabwe’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has resumed offering consular services after the South African government recently relaxed some of its lockdown measures against COVID-19.

“Zimbabwean diplomatic mission in that country has introduced a gradual resumption of consular services to facilitate the repatriation of those in need of returning home,” Monica Mutsvangwa, minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services, told a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

South Africa’s COVID-19 alert level 2 has been in place since Aug. 18, which relaxes some restrictions, allowing long-distance travels, conditional social gatherings, and business operation with measures minimising the number of employees at the workplace at any given time.

