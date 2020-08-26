Zimbabwe’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has resumed offering consular services after the South African government recently relaxed some of its lockdown measures against COVID-19.

“Zimbabwean diplomatic mission in that country has introduced a gradual resumption of consular services to facilitate the repatriation of those in need of returning home,” Monica Mutsvangwa, minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services, told a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

South Africa’s COVID-19 alert level 2 has been in place since Aug. 18, which relaxes some restrictions, allowing long-distance travels, conditional social gatherings, and business operation with measures minimising the number of employees at the workplace at any given time.