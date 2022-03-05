Zimbabwe’s electoral body denounces politically motivated violence

Zimbabwe’s electoral body on Thursday night denounced politically motivated violence that has been experienced in some parts of the country as political parties campaign for by-elections slated for March 26.

Political parties are jostling for seats in more than 100 parliamentary and local authority elections, most of which fell vacant following recalls by the opposition MDC-T.

The statement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) came a few days after one person died at the weekend during skirmishes which took place at a campaign rally in the Midlands city of Kwekwe that was being addressed by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Convergence for Change.

Three other people were seriously injured during the violence.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is concerned over cases of politically motivated violence recently reported in the media and is especially saddened by the resultant loss of life during a rally held in Kwekwe and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said.

She said the ZEC condemns and abhors such acts of violence, which have the effect of marring and negatively impacting the electoral environment in the build-up to the by-elections.

She reiterated ZEC’s call for tolerance by all political parties and election stakeholders and urged all political parties and candidates to adhere to the political parties’ code of conduct.

The ZEC chairperson also urged victims of electoral and politically motivated violence to report such cases to the police and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

Police have since arrested 16 people in connection with the murder of the Kwekwe man.

The by-elections come ahead of the general elections to be held next year. Enditem