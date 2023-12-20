Zimbabwe’s electricity imports up 13 percent in Q3

Zimbabwe’s electricity imports increased by 13.1 percent in the third quarter to 425.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 375.9 GWh in the second quarter of 2023, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said Tuesday.

About 51 percent of the electricity was imported from South Africa’s power utility Eskom while HCB of Mozambique provided 39.8 percent.

Zimbabwe faces perennial power shortages owing to low generation capacity that is worsened by antiquated equipment and climate change. The country generates on average 1,200 megawatts against peak demand of 1,800 megawatts and relies on imports from the region to plug the shortfall.

Last week, the World Bank said the power shortages were costing the country an estimated 6.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) per year, comprising 2.3 percent of GDP in generation inefficiencies and excessive network losses and 3.8 percent of GDP on the downstream costs of unreliable energy.

The World Bank noted that although Zimbabwe put an additional 600 MW at Hwange Thermal Power station this year, installed national capacity still remains insufficient to meet demand.

It projects Zimbabwe’s peak electricity demand to grow from 1,950 MW in 2022 to 5,177 MW by 2030.