Zimbabwe foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo and United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols met on Friday to warm frosty relations between the two countries, with the two describing the meeting as positive.

Nichols, who has been summoned by Moyo before for alleged diplomatic transgressions, was recently caught in the eye of a storm again when he urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to be more proactive in handling a perceived crisis in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to a South African news broadcaster, he said SADC should help stop Zimbabwe from descending into chaos.

This did not go down well with Zimbabwe government officials who deny that there is a crisis, with presidential spokesperson George Charamba calling for his expulsion from the country.

However, Friday’s meeting seemed to thaw the ice a bit as Moyo said on Twitter that he had had a fruitful meeting with the U.S. envoy and they had “agreed to forge close cooperation between our two countries.”

“We resolved to address our differences diplomatically and not to antagonize each other,” Moyo added.

On his part, Nichols said he had had a “constructive and wide-ranging discussion” with Moyo and had welcomed progress in court cases involving an opposition politician and some journalists.