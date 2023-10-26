Zimbabwe’s inflation decline slightly in October

Zimbabwe’s year-on-year inflation dipped slightly to 17.8 percent in October, down from the 18.4 percent recorded in the previous month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said Thursday.

However, month-on-month inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent from 1.0 percent the previous month, according to ZIMSTAT.

ZIMSTAT said “In October 2023, the Consumer Price Index for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels made the highest contribution at 1.4 percent, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with a contribution of 0.8 percent.”

Zimbabwe’s typically high annual inflation figure saw a significant decline last month. This decline occurred after the statistics agency adopted a geometric aggregation method for computing weighted price indices, replacing the previously used arithmetic aggregation.

This method resulted in a decrease in yearly inflation from 77.2 percent in August to 18.4 percent in September.

Thomas Chikadaya, the manager for price statistics at ZIMSTAT, said that the geometric aggregation method led to reduced weighted inflation rates, resulting in a significant drop in annual inflation.