Zimbabwe’s inflation hits seven-month high of 72.7 percent

Zimbabwe’s inflation quickened to 72.7 percent in March, up from 66.1 percent the previous month to reach a seven-month high, according to data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Friday.

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation has been gradually rising since September last year, with monetary authorities attributing this to the parallel exchange rates pass-through effect on domestic inflation witnessed toward the end of last year.

According to ZIMSTAT, monthly inflation in March eased to 6.3 percent, shedding 0.7 percentage points on the February rate of 7.0 percent.

Last month, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in 2022, the government intends to achieve an inflation target of 32.6 percent, as a result of counter inflationary measures that will be implemented during the course of the year. Enditem