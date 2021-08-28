Zimbabwe’s inflation slows down to 50 percent

Zimbabwe’s annual rate of inflation dropped to 50.24 percent in August from 56.37 percent recorded the previous month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said Thursday.

“This means that prices as measured by the all items CPI increased by an average of 50.24 percent between August 2020 and August 2021,” ZIMSTAT said in a statement.

The monthly inflation for August, however, quickened to 4.18 percent, gaining 1.62 percentage points on the July rate of 2.56 percent.

Zimbabwe’s annual rate of inflation has declined from 837.5 percent in July last year to a double-digit rate starting last month, following the introduction of a foreign exchange auction trading system that has brought stability to the foreign exchange market.

Despite exogenous global inflation factors, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the country’s central bank, has projected inflationary pressures in the country to remain subdued in the short-to-medium term due to a better agricultural season this year.

It expects annual inflation to close the year at 35 percent. Enditem