Zimbabwe’s inflation soars to 75 percent in June amid exchange rate instability

Zimbabwe’s inflation accelerated to 74.5 percent in June from 15.7 percent the previous month as the country grapples with a volatile exchange rate.

The sharp rise in monthly inflation comes against the backdrop of soaring prices of basic commodities, amid local currency depreciation, with the Zimbabwean dollar having lost more than 80 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since January this year.

“The month-on-month inflation rate in June 2023 was 74.5 percent, gaining 58.8 percentage points on the May 2023 rate of 15.7 percent,” the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said on Monday.

It attributed the steep rise in June inflation to higher food and energy costs.

Annual inflation returned to a three-digit figure of 175.8 percent in June, rising from 86 percent in May.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a new wave of price increases of basic commodities amid exchange rate instability, and the government has responded by further tightening the monetary policy, including hiking interest rates to help control inflation.

In an attempt to reduce the prices, the government has also scrapped duties and taxes on imported basic goods.