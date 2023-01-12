Zimbabwe’s media told to unite and foster industry growth

Zimbabwe’s media regulator, the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), on Wednesday called on the country’s diverse media industry to unite and champion its own growth.

ZMC Chairperson Ruby Magosvongwe said the Commission will convene a meeting with news editors and senior media practitioners from both the private and state-run media Friday to discuss media regulation and other issues of concern.

“The Commission has noted with concern that there is a need for the industry to operate as one to enable much-anticipated growth and development. Given such, the Commission intends to put industry leaders in one room so as to build some sense of unity in the industry as we all try to develop it,” Magosvongwe said.

She added that the meeting will discuss challenges and opportunities in the media industry, as well as provide a platform for the ZMC to listen to industry leaders on media regulation.

The ZMC, being the regulator of the media industry in Zimbabwe, is a constitutional body whose functions include the duty to uphold, promote and develop freedom of the media, to promote and enforce good practices and ethics in the media and promote fair competition and diversity in the media. Enditem